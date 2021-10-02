What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Wednesday

Some clinics are stretching out the recommended time between COVID-19 vaccine doses due to limited supply. Here are the top vaccine facts for Wednesday, Feb. 10.

UW Medicine delays some 2nd vaccine doses due to limited supply

Some clinics and hospitals, including UW Medicine in Seattle, are stretching out the recommended time between COVID-19 vaccine doses due to limited supply.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended healthcare providers give the second dose of the Moderna vaccine four weeks after the first shot. Doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are supposed to be given three weeks apart, according to the CDC.

White House COVID-19 task force announces health center vaccine program

The White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients, along with COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force Chair Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith announced new updates on operational matters regarding the federal government’s COVID-19 pandemic response.

In a statement from the White House Tuesday, the Biden administration announced the launch of a "Federally Qualified Health Center program that will provide more vaccines for Community Health Centers that are reaching our underserved and most vulnerable communities."

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) released an online portal to check your eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine. Use the PhaseFinder tool to input personal information like age, health conditions and essential worker status to determine if it's your turn.

As of Jan. 18, Washington is vaccinating people in Phase 1A and the first tier of Phase 1B. That includes:

High-risk health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

People 65 years old and older

People 50 years old and older in multigenerational households