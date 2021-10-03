What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Wednesday

COVID-19 vaccine available to anyone in Alaska age 16 and up
Most anyone who wants a COVID-19 vaccine in the state of Alaska now can get one.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced Tuesday that effectively immediately, the state is removing all eligibility requirements to get a COVID-19 vaccine. There remains a minimum age requirement, however, based upon the Food and Drug Administration's Emergency Use Authorization for each vaccine.
Appointments slow to fill at some Washington COVID-19 vaccination sites
For those who’ve ever booked a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Washington state, it seemed like available slots were gone before you saw them, or would vanish just before you could click on them.
Many people are still reporting frustration, but if you look around appointments seem to be more available. Booking vaccine appointments, at least some of the time, is now easier to do.
How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington
The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) released an online portal to check your eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine. Use the Phase Finder tool to input personal information like age, health conditions and essential worker status to determine if it's your turn.
As of March 3, Washington is vaccinating people in Phase 1A and the first tier of Phase 1B. That includes:
- High-risk health care workers and first responders
- Long-term care residents
- People 65 years old and older
- People 50 years old and older in multigenerational households
- Teachers, school staff and childcare workers
If you are eligible, find a list of vaccine providers on the DOH website and information on how to make an appointment.