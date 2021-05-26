What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Wednesday

Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington state on Wednesday, May 26.

COVID-19 update from state health officials

Officials with the Washington Department of Health provided an update to the state’s COVID-19 response Wednesday morning.

Speakers include Secretary of Health Umair Shah, Acting State Health Officer Scott Lindquist, Deputy Secretary for COVID-19 Response Lacy Fehrenbach and Acting Assistant Secretary for the Washington State Department of Health Michele Roberts.

You can watch the press conference in the video player below or on the KING 5 YouTube page.

Seattle man gets 3rd shot of COVID-19 vaccine

A Seattle man who was part of the original clinical trials for a COVID-19 vaccine has received his third dose – a booster shot.

Ian Haydon received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in April 2020. Recently, the vaccine team followed up with Haydon, giving him one of the world's first COVID-19 booster shots.

Washington State Ferries hosts vaccine clinic

On Tuesday, for the first time, Washington State Ferries hosted a clinic for passengers on the Seattle-Bremerton route.

By mid-day Tuesday, more people said "no" than "yes" to getting a vaccine – because many on board that ferry were already vaccinated.

How vaccine passports for global travel will work

The European Union, some Asian governments and the airline industry are scrambling to develop so-called COVID-19 vaccine passports to help kickstart international travel.

They're working on systems that would allow travelers to use mobile phone apps to prove they've been vaccinated, which could help them avoid onerous quarantine requirements at their destinations.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

Everyone in Washington state aged 12 and over is eligible for the vaccine.

Find a list of vaccine providers on the state's Vaccinate WA page and information on how to make an appointment.

Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for people 12 to 17 years old, and the state is working to update its Vaccine Locator with information about which vaccine is offered at each location.

More vaccine sites have begun accepting walk-in patients with no appointment necessary, including Seattle's mass vaccine sites at Lumen Field Event Center, Rainier Beach and West Seattle as well as King County's sites at Outlet Collection Way in Auburn, the ShoWare Center in Kent and at the Shoreline Center.

Other health care providers allow people to join waiting lists for the vaccine, and they will contact you when doses are available. Join the waiting list for: