What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Tuesday

Washington's COVID-19 hotline call-takers help seniors navigate getting vaccine appointments

Many older people are having difficulty signing up for COVID-19 vaccines because they don't have the technology skills to snag a rare appointment, but help is on the way after several weeks of frustration.

The systems that are the backbone of Washington's vaccine infrastructure require a degree of tech-savvy and patience. In some cities, vaccination teams are visiting people in assisted living communities, but if someone lives independently, they're mostly on their own.

Stop posting pictures of your COVID-19 vaccine card on social media

The COVID-19 vaccine sticker selfie is the new "I Voted" trend on social media. Unfortunately, some people are posting pictures of their vaccine card and the Better Business Bureau says you should stop.

While you may be excited you got the shot -- and you want to share the excitement with your friends on social media, the BBB says not to post your vaccine card.

US awards $231 million contract for at-home coronavirus tests

White House coronavirus adviser Andy Slavitt says the government awarded a $231-million contract to scale up production of a COVID-19 home test recently authorized by U.S. regulators.

For months, health experts have stressed the need for fast, widespread home testing so that people can screen themselves and avoid contact with others if they have an infection. But the vast majority of tests still require a nasal swab performed by a health worker that must be processed at high-tech laboratories.

The test kit from Australian manufacturer Ellume allows users to swab themselves at home and check their status in about 20 minutes. It’s one of only three tests that consumers can use themselves, and the only one available without a doctor’s prescription.

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) released an online portal to check your eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine. Use the PhaseFinder tool to input personal information like age, health conditions and essential worker status to determine if it's your turn.

As of Jan. 18, Washington is vaccinating people in Phase 1A and the first tier of Phase 1B. That includes:

High-risk health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

People 65 years old and older

People 50 years old and older in multigenerational households