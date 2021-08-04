What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Thursday

Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington state on Thursday, April 8.

As vaccinations rise, Seattle experts emphasize importance of COVID-19 testing

Even as COVID-19 vaccinations rise, experts don’t want people to forget about the importance of coronavirus testing.

"The simple case is that there's just not that many people vaccinated yet,” said Dr. Geoffrey Baird, interim chair of laboratory medicine and pathology at the University of Washington School of Medicine. "We really need to go back to, you know, what we've been doing for the last year, which is identify as quickly as we can."

UW researchers to study COVID-19 vaccines' long-term effectiveness

It’s the next step in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Tia Babu from the University of Washington is heading up a local study looking at the long-term effectiveness of the vaccine.

“The primary endpoint, we will be looking at safety and tolerability of the vaccine, but we will also be looking at immune response,” said Babu.





How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) released an online portal to check your eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Wednesday, March 31, the state moved to Phase 1B, Tiers 3 and 4, which added the following qualifications for eligibility:

Anyone age 16 and older with two or more diseases or medical conditions

Anyone age 60 and older

Anyone living or working in certain congregate settings (correctional facilities, group homes for those with disabilities, those experiencing homelessness, etc.)

Additional high-risk critical workers in congregate settings (restaurants, manufacturing, construction)