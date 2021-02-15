What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Monday

Washington will focus on second dose coronavirus shots this week. Here are the top vaccine facts for Monday, Feb. 15.

Washington to focus on 2nd COVID-19 vaccine doses this week

Washington state health officials said Friday the state will focus on administering second COVID-19 vaccine doses this week and because of that, appointments to get a first dose this upcoming week will be limited.

The Department of Health said providers requested about 170,000 second doses for this week which is significantly higher than the state’s allocation of 92,325 second doses.

COVID-19 shots may be tweaked if variants get worse

The makers of COVID-19 vaccines are figuring out how to tweak their recipes against worrisome virus mutations — and regulators are looking to flu as a blueprint if and when the shots need an update.

Viruses mutate constantly and it takes just the right combination of particular mutations to escape vaccination. But studies are raising concern that first-generation COVID-19 vaccines don’t work as well against a mutant that first emerged in South Africa as they do against other versions circulating around the world.

CDC: More than 50 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Saturday that more than 50 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the United States.

The vaccine doses tally covers both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, which both require two doses.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) released an online portal to check your eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine. Use the Phase Finder tool to input personal information like age, health conditions and essential worker status to determine if it's your turn.

As of Jan. 18, Washington is vaccinating people in Phase 1A and the first tier of Phase 1B. That includes:

High-risk health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

People 65 years old and older

People 50 years old and older in multigenerational households