Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Wednesday, Feb. 24.

Washington’s COVID-19 vaccine deliveries catch up after weather delays

The state is catching up on COVID-19 vaccine supplies after icy weather across the nation delayed shipments.

344,050 of Washington’s 487,825 doses for last week and this week had shipped as of Tuesday morning, the state Department of Health (DOH) said.

DOH said it hoped to be caught up on deliveries by Wednesday.

Monroe pharmacy helps local seniors struggling with COVID-19 vaccine appointments

It’s been a battle from the beginning: Seniors have been trying to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments and are getting nowhere.

Snohomish County was set to unveil a new, easier way to book vaccine appointments this week, but according to county leaders, it’s just not ready.

“We’re committed to this one being markedly better and so we’re taking the time to make sure it actually is when we roll it out,” said Jason Biermann, Snohomish County Department of Emergency Management.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) released an online portal to check your eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine. Use the Phase Finder tool to input personal information like age, health conditions and essential worker status to determine if it's your turn.

As of Jan. 18, Washington is vaccinating people in Phase 1A and the first tier of Phase 1B. That includes:

High-risk health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

People 65 years old and older

People 50 years old and older in multigenerational households