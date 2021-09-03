What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Tuesday

Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington state on Tuesday, March 9.

Puget Sound partnership helps underserved communities get COVID-19 vaccine

Puget Sound Safeway and Albertsons stores are working with community organizations to help increase access to the COVID-19 vaccine. It's a critical partnership for underserved communities.

A 65-year-old woman who goes by the name of Ms. Johnson, said Monday's vaccine tour was a chance for underserved communities to feel seen.

Over 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Washington

State health officials say more than 2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Washington.

Secretary of Health Umair A. Shah said in a statement Monday evening that he is grateful for the tireless efforts of partners on the ground. He said the successes are a testament to their hard work over the past few months.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) released an online portal to check your eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine. Use the Phase Finder tool to input personal information like age, health conditions and essential worker status to determine if it's your turn.

As of March 3, Washington is vaccinating people in Phase 1A and the first tier of Phase 1B. That includes:

High-risk health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

People 65 years old and older

People 50 years old and older in multigenerational households

Teachers, school staff and childcare workers