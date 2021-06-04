What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Tuesday

Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington state on Tuesday, April 6.

Reports: Walgreens moving Pfizer vaccine doses to 21 days apart as recommended

Walgreens is reportedly moving the spacing of the two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to the recommended 21 days after it had been separating the doses by 28 days, which is how the Moderna vaccine is supposed to be administered.

The New York Times reported Monday that the doses were scheduled four weeks apart because Walgreens found that it made scheduling appointments simpler and easier. But as the Times and USA TODAY reported late Monday, the company says it will revert to the 21-day schedule between doses, with that change coming as soon as this week.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) released an online portal to check your eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Wednesday, March 31, the state moved to Phase 1B, Tiers 3 and 4, which added the following qualifications for eligibility:

Anyone age 16 and older with two or more diseases or medical conditions

Anyone age 60 and older

Anyone living or working in certain congregate settings (correctional facilities, group homes for those with disabilities, those experiencing homelessness, etc.)

Additional high-risk critical workers in congregate settings (restaurants, manufacturing, construction)