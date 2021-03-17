What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Wednesday

Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington state on Wednesday, March 18.

Washington expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility on Wednesday

More critical workers in Washington are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting Wednesday, March 17.

That group includes employees in certain congregate settings, such as grocery stores, agriculture, corrections, transit and law enforcement.

People age 16 years and older who are pregnant or have a disability that puts them at high risk will also be included in this phase.

UW researcher combats misinformation online about COVID-19 vaccines

Facebook and Instagram are trying to stop people from sharing misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines, but that is proving to be a difficult task because some posters are finding ways to sow doubt without violating the rules.

“People who are leaders in the anti-vaccine space, people who often promote and share a ton of content, have gotten better at being very suggestive with their message without being explicit, as a way to avoid content moderation,” said Kolina Koltai, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Washington (UW) Center for an Informed Public.

She started studying vaccine misinformation years before the COVID-19 pandemic and is now tracking deceptive narratives people are spreading online.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) released an online portal to check your eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine. Use the Phase Finder tool to input personal information like age, health conditions and essential worker status to determine if it's your turn.

As of March 3, Washington is vaccinating people in Phase 1A and the first tier of Phase 1B. That includes:

High-risk health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

People 65 years old and older

People 50 years old and older in multigenerational households

Teachers, school staff and childcare workers