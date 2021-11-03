What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Thursday

Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington state on Thursday, March 11.

Why Seattle suddenly had hundreds of open COVID-19 vaccine appointments

The City of Seattle made a surprising announcement this week: Hundreds of vaccine appointments at sites in West Seattle and Rainier Beach were unfilled, and the city needed eligible people 65 and older to sign up.

For weeks, many people have been frustrated with how difficult it has been to find available shots. But now community groups and the city are scrambling to get eligible people signed up for appointments.

Suquamish Tribe opens vaccine clinic to North Kitsap School District teachers and staff

The Suquamish Tribe is opening its COVID-19 vaccine clinic to teachers in the North Kitsap School District.

Washington's focus on equity brought the vaccine to the tribe. After the Suquamish Tribe vaccinated tribal elders and critical workers, they offered the vaccine to another critical group: teachers.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) released an online portal to check your eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine. Use the Phase Finder tool to input personal information like age, health conditions and essential worker status to determine if it's your turn.

As of March 3, Washington is vaccinating people in Phase 1A and the first tier of Phase 1B. That includes:

High-risk health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

People 65 years old and older

People 50 years old and older in multigenerational households

Teachers, school staff and childcare workers