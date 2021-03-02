What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Wednesday

Most people should receive the COVID-19 vaccine if they've tested positive before. Here are the top vaccine facts for Wednesday, Feb. 3.

VERIFY: Yes, you should get a COVID-19 vaccine if you’ve tested positive before

More and more Americans are receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as it becomes available. But do you need to get vaccinated if you previously tested positive for the virus? And if so, how long should you wait?

We spoke with Dr. Janet Baseman, a professor of epidemiology at the University of Washington and the school’s associate dean of public health, who said yes, but there's one exception.

Lack of supply forces Snohomish County to temporarily close vaccine sites

For six months, the Snohomish County Department of Emergency Management worked on a plan to open mass COVID-19 vaccination sites. But just weeks into those sites being up and running, most of them had to temporarily shut down.

The county has the capacity to administer 50,000 doses a week, but it doesn’t have enough vaccine to even run the five mass vaccination sites that are set up and ready to go.

New plan shows Washington won't vaccinate general public until summer or fall 2021

New information from the Washington State Department of Health has pushed back the timeline for members of the general public to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, meaning life won't go back to normal anytime soon.

Phases 2, 3 and 4 of Washington's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan were initially expected to begin in May 2021 and extend through December, but the state DOH is now predicting a start date of summer or fall 2021. Health officials have yet to outline who will be included in those phases.





How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) released an online portal to check your eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine. Use the PhaseFinder tool to input personal information like age, health conditions and essential worker status to determine if it's your turn.

As of Jan. 18, Washington is vaccinating people in Phase 1A and the first tier of Phase 1B. That includes:

High-risk health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

People 65 years old and older

People 50 years old and older in multigenerational households