What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Friday

Health officials are shifting the focus on where Washington state's vaccine supply is headed. Here are the top vaccine facts for Friday, Feb. 5.

Washington state shifts COVID-19 vaccine strategy to boost access

Washington state is making progress in getting doses of the vaccine out to eligible people. But now, health officials are shifting focus on where the state's vaccine supply is headed.

Previously, 70% of all the state’s doses went to hospitals. That is set to change so that the general public can have increased access to the vaccine.

Johnson & Johnson asks US regulators to OK its one-shot COVID-19 vaccine

Johnson & Johnson asked U.S. regulators Thursday to clear the world’s first single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, an easier-to-use option that could boost scarce supplies.

J&J’s vaccine was safe and offered strong protection against moderate to severe COVID-19, according to preliminary results from a massive international study.





How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) released an online portal to check your eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine. Use the PhaseFinder tool to input personal information like age, health conditions and essential worker status to determine if it's your turn.

As of Jan. 18, Washington is vaccinating people in Phase 1A and the first tier of Phase 1B. That includes:

High-risk health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

People 65 years old and older

People 50 years old and older in multigenerational households