What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Thursday

Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington state on Thursday, April 1.

Everyone 16 and older in Washington eligible for COVID-19 vaccine April 15

Everyone age 16 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by April 15, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday. That moves up the eligibility timeline by a few weeks from the previous target date of May 1.

Among the reasons the state will open vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 and older is due to the "disturbing trend" of rising cases in areas of the state, according to Inslee's office.





Company at heart of J&J COVID vaccine woes has series of citations

The company at the center of quality problems that led Johnson & Johnson to discard an unknown amount of its coronavirus vaccine has a string of citations from U.S. health officials for quality control problems.

Emergent BioSolutons, a little-known company at the center of the vaccine supply chain, was a key to Johnson & Johnson's plan to deliver 100 million doses of its vaccine to the U.S. by the end of May. But the company has been cited repeatedly by the Food and Drug Administration for problems such as poorly trained employees, cracked vials and mold around one of its facilities, according to records obtained by The Associated Press through the Freedom of Information Act. The records cover inspections at Emergent facilities since 2017.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) released an online portal to check your eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Wednesday, March 31, the state moved to Phase 1B, Tiers 3 and 4, which added the following qualifications for eligibility:

Anyone age 16 and older with two or more diseases or medical conditions

Anyone age 60 and older

Anyone living or working in certain congregate settings (correctional facilities, group homes for those with disabilities, those experiencing homelessness, etc.)

Additional high-risk critical workers in congregate settings (restaurants, manufacturing, construction)