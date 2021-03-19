What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Friday

Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington state on Friday, March 19.

COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expanding to 2 million more people March 31 in Washington state

COVID-19 vaccine eligibility will expand to include anyone 60 and older and people working in congregate settings, including restaurant and food service workers, starting March 31.

Approximately 2 million additional Washingtonians will be eligible with the expansion. The decision to expand vaccine eligibility is due to an increase in doses and the vaccination rate, according to Gov. Jay Inslee's office.

Will you soon need a 'vaccine passport' to travel?

Airlines and others in the travel industry are throwing their support behind so-called vaccine passports to boost pandemic-depressed travel, and authorities in Europe could embrace the idea quickly enough for the peak summer vacation season.

Technology companies and travel-related trade groups are developing and testing various versions of the vaccine passports, also called health certificates or travel passes.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) released an online portal to check your eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine. Use the Phase Finder tool to input personal information like age, health conditions and essential worker status to determine if it's your turn.

As of March 17, Washington is in Phase 1B, tier 2 of vaccination. This group includes:

High-risk health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

People 65 years old and older

People 50 years old and older in multigenerational households

Teachers, school staff and childcare workers

Employees in certain congregate settings, such as grocery stores, agriculture, corrections, transit and law enforcement

People age 16 years and older who are pregnant

People age 16 and older who have a disability that puts them at high risk