What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Thursday

Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington state on Thursday, March 25.

Biden's administration announces another $10B to boost COVID vaccinations

The White House announced Thursday that it is dedicating another $10 billion to try to drive up vaccination rates in low-income, minority and rural enclaves throughout the country.

The effort, which is funded through the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package passed earlier this month, will include $6 billion in funding for community health centers to expand COVID-19 vaccinations, testing and other preventive health care for populations at higher risk for the virus.

AstraZeneca insists COVID vaccine 76% effective after US dispute

AstraZeneca insisted Wednesday that its COVID-19 vaccine is strongly effective even after counting additional illnesses in its disputed U.S. study, the latest in an extraordinary public rift with American officials.

In a late-night press release, AstraZeneca said it had recalculated data from that study and concluded the vaccine is 76% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19, instead of the 79% it had claimed earlier in the week.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) released an online portal to check your eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine. Use the Phase Finder tool to input personal information like age, health conditions and essential worker status to determine if it's your turn.

As of March 17, Washington is in Phase 1B, tier 2 of vaccination. Eligible people include:

High-risk health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

People 65 years old and older

People 50 years old and older in multigenerational households

Teachers, school staff and childcare workers

Employees in certain congregate settings, such as grocery stores, agriculture, corrections, transit and law enforcement

People age 16 years and older who are pregnant

People age 16 and older who have a disability that puts them at high risk