What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Monday

Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington state on Monday, April 12.

Clinic in Edmonds provides COVID-19 vaccines for underserved communities

With COVID-19 vaccine makers rolling out more supply to meet the demand, much of the emphasis has shifted to large vaccination sites and getting as many people there as possible. But there is also a push to get the vaccine to smaller, underserved communities using a different approach.

The St. Michael Ethiopian Orthodox Church in Edmonds partnered with the African Leaders Health Board Saturday to provide 300 doses of the vaccine. The small vaccine clinic was less about targeting the masses and more about targeting those who might be missed.

US colleges divided over requiring student COVID-19 vaccinations

U.S. colleges hoping for a return to normalcy next fall are weighing how far they should go in urging students to get the COVID-19 vaccine, including whether they should — or legally can — require it.

Universities including Rutgers, Brown, Cornell and Northeastern recently told students they must get vaccinated before returning to campus next fall. They hope to achieve herd immunity on campus, which they say would allow them to loosen spacing restrictions in classrooms and dorms.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) released an online portal to check your eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Wednesday, March 31, the state moved to Phase 1B, Tiers 3 and 4, which added the following qualifications for eligibility:

Anyone age 16 and older with two or more diseases or medical conditions

Anyone age 60 and older

Anyone living or working in certain congregate settings (correctional facilities, group homes for those with disabilities, those experiencing homelessness, etc.)

Additional high-risk critical workers in congregate settings (restaurants, manufacturing, construction)