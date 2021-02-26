Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Friday, Feb. 26.

Seattle's new vaccine waitlists help people find last-minute doses

The City of Seattle just set up a standby list for doses leftover from the fire department's mobile vaccination teams.

Crews sometimes finish the day with two or three doses they need to use immediately, and the new list will help them find people who are eligible and able to quickly meet up, the city said.

VERIFY: Having a medical condition does not guarantee COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

Several states have moved on to the next tier of their COVID-19 vaccination plan. But many people are wondering if they will get bumped up in the vaccination eligibility line if they have multiple medical or pre-existing conditions.

However, the answer isn’t uniform across the United States as it depends on which state you live in.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) released an online portal to check your eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine. Use the Phase Finder tool to input personal information like age, health conditions and essential worker status to determine if it's your turn.

As of Jan. 18, Washington is vaccinating people in Phase 1A and the first tier of Phase 1B. That includes:

High-risk health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

People 65 years old and older

People 50 years old and older in multigenerational households