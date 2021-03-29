What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Monday

Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington state on Monday, March 29.

Vaccine clinic in Seattle's Central District helps Asian immigrants get their shots

Dozens of volunteers filled the back of a church in Seattle’s Central District Sunday for a pop-up vaccine clinic geared at reaching local members of the Vietnamese community.

Most of those who came out to the clinic were there for second shots but organizers say it was tougher to get people to return after some safety concerns were raised. Recent attacks on Asian-Americans made some fearful to come and organizers added security to try and calm those concerns.

How many people in Washington state have been vaccinated for COVID-19?

How long will it take to get a large percentage of Washington's 7.5 million residents vaccinated for COVID-19?

As of March 24, 2021, the state has issued more than 3 million doses and has vaccinated more than 1.9 million people. More than 1.1 million people have been fully vaccinated — 14.84% of the state's population.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) released an online portal to check your eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine. Use the Phase Finder tool to input personal information like age, health conditions and essential worker status to determine if it's your turn.

As of March 17, Washington is in Phase 1B, tier 2 of vaccination. Eligible people include:

High-risk health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

People 65 years old and older

People 50 years old and older in multigenerational households

Teachers, school staff and childcare workers

Employees in certain congregate settings, such as grocery stores, agriculture, corrections, transit and law enforcement

People age 16 years and older who are pregnant

People age 16 and older who have a disability that puts them at high risk