What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Thursday

Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington state on Thursday, May 20.

Thurston County health officials vaccinate homeless

In a partnership between several agencies, volunteer nurses are heading to homeless encampments to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to anyone who wants it.

Nurses are giving out the one-dose vaccine intentionally, because people at the encampment may not be in town when they're due for a second dose.

Kroger lifts mask mandate, except in Washington

Citing federal guidance, Kroger, which is the parent company of QFC and Fred Meyer, has announced that fully vaccinated customers and most employees will no longer need to wear masks beginning Thursday.

In Washington state, however, masks will continue to be required for Fred Meyer workers and customers.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

Everyone in Washington state aged 12 and over is eligible for the vaccine.

Find a list of vaccine providers on the state's Vaccinate WA page and information on how to make an appointment.

Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for people 12 to 17 years old, and the state is working to update its Vaccine Locator with information about which vaccine is offered at each location.

More vaccine sites have begun accepting walk-in patients with no appointment necessary, including Seattle's mass vaccine sites at Lumen Field Event Center, Rainier Beach and West Seattle as well as King County's sites at Outlet Collection Way in Auburn, the ShoWare Center in Kent and at the Shoreline Center.

Other health care providers allow people to join waiting lists for the vaccine, and they will contact you when doses are available. Join the waiting list for: