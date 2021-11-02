What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Thursday

Pierce County moved two days of COVID-19 vaccination events forward due to possible snow. Here are the top vaccine facts for Thursday, Feb. 11.

Pierce County moves up COVID-19 vaccine clinic ahead of possible snow

The Tacoma Dome was turned into a mass vaccination site on Wednesday as part of preparations for possible snow and freezing temperatures set to hit western Washington. The site will be open again Thursday for more appointments.

Pierce County moved two days of COVID-19 vaccination events forward one day at the Tacoma Dome, after snow and freezing temperatures looked increasingly likely toward the end of the week.

KING 5 poll: Half of Washingtonians say state could do more to vaccinate public

An exclusive KING 5 News poll suggests half of Washingtonians think the state could be doing more to vaccinate the public for COVID-19, but more than a quarter of unvaccinated residents still don’t plan to get the vaccine.

The survey found 50% of polled adults thought Washington could be doing more to get vaccines out while 30% said the state was doing all it could.

Vaccine 'line-jumpers' dodge Washington state's eligibility rules

It’s an open secret: Some people in Washington state are jumping the line and getting COVID-19 vaccines before their turn.

The state’s rules on who is eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine are strict, but it seems the protocols for enforcing them aren’t.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) released an online portal to check your eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine. Use the PhaseFinder tool to input personal information like age, health conditions and essential worker status to determine if it's your turn.

As of Jan. 18, Washington is vaccinating people in Phase 1A and the first tier of Phase 1B. That includes:

High-risk health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

People 65 years old and older

People 50 years old and older in multigenerational households