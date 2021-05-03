What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Friday

Washington unveiled the next steps of its vaccine distribution plan. Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington state on Friday, March 5.

Some critical Washington workers to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in late March

Under a projected timeline unveiled Thursday, certain critical workers in Washington are expected to be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in late March and people with comorbidities are expected to become eligible in April.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced during a news conference that under the current trajectory, the state will enter Tier 2 of Phase 1B of vaccine distribution on March 22. Read more

Western Washington veterans can get vaccine through VA Puget Sound

All veterans in western Washington, of any age or health condition, who get care from VA Puget Sound are now eligible to get a coronavirus vaccine, the Veterans Affairs Department announced Thursday.

Soon, all three vaccines will be available for veterans at the Seattle and American Lake centers, as well as Silverdale and Mount Vernon clinics. Read more

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) released an online portal to check your eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine. Use the Phase Finder tool to input personal information like age, health conditions and essential worker status to determine if it's your turn.

As of March 3, Washington is vaccinating people in Phase 1A and the first tier of Phase 1B. That includes:

Teachers, school staff and childcare workers

High-risk health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

People 65 years old and older

People 50 years old and older in multigenerational households