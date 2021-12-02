What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Friday

Is it OK if you don’t get a second COVID-19 vaccine dose on time? Here are the top vaccine facts for Friday, Feb. 12.

VERIFY: Is it OK if you don’t get a second COVID-19 vaccine dose on time?

There have been many reports of people having trouble scheduling an appointment for their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This can lead to a delay getting fully vaccinated, but how long can you wait between getting your first and second doses?

And what happens if your appointment gets scheduled before the waiting period between shots is up?

US to have enough vaccine for 300 million Americans by summer, Biden announces

President Joe Biden visited some of the nation's leading scientists on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19 on Thursday, as he announced the U.S. will have enough supply of the vaccine by the end of the summer to inoculate 300 million Americans.





How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) released an online portal to check your eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine. Use the Phase Finder tool to input personal information like age, health conditions and essential worker status to determine if it's your turn.

As of Jan. 18, Washington is vaccinating people in Phase 1A and the first tier of Phase 1B. That includes:

High-risk health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

People 65 years old and older

People 50 years old and older in multigenerational households