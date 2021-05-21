What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Friday

Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington state on Friday, May 21.

Duchin stands by directive urging continued masking

Although King County’s vaccination rates are higher than Washington state’s, county Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin doubled down Friday on a directive for people to continue masking up indoors regardless of vaccination status.

In an interview, Duchin pointed out that most of the county's fully vaccinated residents are among older adults and said the county still has “many” younger adults and youth who are unprotected. As of May 20, county data shows 65.2% of adults 18-49 years old and 52.4% of 16- and 17-year-old youth have at least one dose of the vaccine.

“We need to get better coverage throughout the age spectrum,” he said.

Skagit County vaccine site closing

Skagit County is closing its mass COVID-19 vaccination and testing site at the county fairgrounds to make way for the 2021 fair.

The county is now moving to pop-up vaccination clinics that will be held in several areas, at several dates and times around the area in the coming months.

The last day to get the first vaccine dose at the fairgrounds site is June 5, and the last day for the second dose is June 26. The vaccination and testing site will close permanently after that. Read more

Dr. Fauci: Booster COVID vaccines may depend on variants

Dr. Anthony Fauci says vaccinated Americans would “not necessarily” need to get booster shots this fall for further protection from COVID-19.

Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, told CBS “This Morning” on Friday that scientists would be tracking data on the virus and possible variants. He says it was still “possible” an additional shot would be needed later this year to ward off possible infection. Read more

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

Everyone in Washington state aged 12 and over is eligible for the vaccine.

Find a list of vaccine providers on the state's Vaccinate WA page and information on how to make an appointment.

Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for people 12 to 17 years old, and the state is working to update its Vaccine Locator with information about which vaccine is offered at each location.

More vaccine sites have begun accepting walk-in patients with no appointment necessary, including Seattle's mass vaccine sites at Lumen Field Event Center, Rainier Beach and West Seattle as well as King County's sites at Outlet Collection Way in Auburn, the ShoWare Center in Kent and at the Shoreline Center.

Other health care providers allow people to join waiting lists for the vaccine, and they will contact you when doses are available. Join the waiting list for: