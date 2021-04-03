What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Thursday

Teachers, staff begin scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments. Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington state on Thursday, March 4.

Native Hawaiians, Pacific Islanders fight for COVID-19 vaccine access in Washington

Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders are fighting a different battle against COVID-19 than most communities.

“In our community, our elders are sacred treasures, and so, I think to lose that many elders in such a short time is pretty devastating,” he explained.

According to the most recent data from the Washington State Department of Health, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders have a four times higher case rate of COVID-19 than white populations.

Plan to prioritize Washington educators for vaccines leaves other workers frustrated

Teachers and school staff across Washington are setting up appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine after yesterday’s announcement by President Joe Biden that all school faculty must be prioritized. Here in Washington, that means a quarter-million people working in education and childcare will be prioritized.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) released an online portal to check your eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine. Use the Phase Finder tool to input personal information like age, health conditions and essential worker status to determine if it's your turn.

As of March 3, Washington is vaccinating people in Phase 1A and the first tier of Phase 1B. That includes:

Teachers, school staff and childcare workers

High-risk health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

People 65 years old and older

People 50 years old and older in multigenerational households