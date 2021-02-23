Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Tuesday, Feb. 23.

Did you pay for a COVID-19 vaccine? Washington wants to know

The State of Washington wants to know if anyone is charged for receiving COVID-19 vaccines, which are supposed to be free for everyone living in the U.S.

The Office of the Insurance Commissioner set up a website where people can file complaints related to potential vaccine charges.

“We're going to find that some people are finding some challenges that were not anticipated, and some providers and some health insurers may not have gotten the word the way they should have,” said Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) released an online portal to check your eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine. Use the Phase Finder tool to input personal information like age, health conditions and essential worker status to determine if it's your turn.

As of Jan. 18, Washington is vaccinating people in Phase 1A and the first tier of Phase 1B. That includes:

High-risk health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

People 65 years old and older

People 50 years old and older in multigenerational households