What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Wednesday

Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington state on Wednesday, March 31.

Another 2 million people in Washington now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine

Beginning Wednesday, another 2 million people will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Washington state. The state Department of Health (DOH) will also no longer require people to use the Phase Finder tool to prove they're eligible for the shot.

On March 31, Washington moved into Phase 1B Tiers 3 and 4 of the vaccine rollout.





Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine protects younger teens

Pfizer announced Wednesday that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and strongly protective in kids as young as 12, a step toward possibly beginning shots in this age group before they head back to school in the fall.

Most COVID-19 vaccines being rolled out worldwide are for adults, who are at higher risk from the coronavirus. Pfizer’s vaccine is authorized for ages 16 and older. But vaccinating children of all ages will be critical to stopping the pandemic — and helping schools, at least the upper grades, start to look a little more normal after months of disruption.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) released an online portal to check your eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of March 17, Washington is in Phase 1B, tier 2 of vaccination. Eligible people include:

High-risk health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

People 65 years old and older

People 50 years old and older in multigenerational households

Teachers, school staff and childcare workers

Employees in certain congregate settings, such as grocery stores, agriculture, corrections, transit and law enforcement

People age 16 years and older who are pregnant

People age 16 and older who have a disability that puts them at high risk

On Wednesday, March 31, the state moved to Phase 1B, Tiers 3 and 4, which added the following qualifications for eligibility:

Anyone age 16 and older with two or more diseases or medical conditions

Anyone age 60 and older

Anyone living or working in certain congregate settings (correctional facilities, group homes for those with disabilities, those experiencing homelessness, etc.)

Additional high-risk critical workers in congregate settings (restaurants, manufacturing, construction)