What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Wednesday

Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington state on Wednesday, May 19.

EU takes big step toward relaxing travel for vaccinated

The European Union on Wednesday took a step toward relaxing tourism travel for visitors from outside the bloc, with EU ambassadors agreeing on measures to allow fully vaccinated visitors in.

They also agreed on easing the criteria for nations to be considered a safe country, from which all tourists can travel. Up to now, that list included only seven nations.

No, you can’t get the COVID-19 vaccine from a blood transfusion

Several social media claims state that those choosing not to get the COVID-19 vaccine should be able to refuse blood transfusions from vaccinated people, alleging that the vaccine may one day induce life-threatening disorders.

However, receiving a blood transfusion from a vaccinated donor does not protect you from COVID-19.

Dr. Shmuel Shoham, a professor of medicine at Johns Hopkins, explained that blood transfusions are usually packed with red blood cells, and when preparing blood for transfusion, the two most important COVID-19 fighting components of blood — antibodies and white blood cells — are removed.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

Everyone in Washington state aged 16 and over is eligible for the vaccine.

Find a list of vaccine providers on the state's Vaccinate WA page and information on how to make an appointment.

Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for people 16 and 17 years old, and the state is working to update its Vaccine Locator with information about which vaccine is offered at each location.

More vaccine sites have begun accepting walk-in patients with no appointment necessary, including Seattle's mass vaccine sites at Lumen Field Event Center, Rainier Beach and West Seattle as well as King County's sites at Outlet Collection Way in Auburn, the ShoWare Center in Kent and at the Shoreline Center.

Other health care providers allow people to join waiting lists for the vaccine, and they will contact you when doses are available. Join the waiting list for: