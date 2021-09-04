What to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Friday

Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington state on Friday, April 9.

Accessible only by air, sea or trail, Stehekin faces unique COVID-19 vaccine challenge

Two communities isolated from the everyday world now have the COVID-19 vaccine.

On the far end of Lake Chelan sit Holden Village and Stehekin. No roads lead to these communities. You can only get there by boat, plane or hiking in on the Pacific Crest Trail.

These are places where, if you get seriously ill, with the coronavirus, for example, there’s no easy way to get out and no easy way to get life-saving medical care.

Seattle doctor's advice on vaccinating children and babies, when the time comes

Children and teens under the age of 18 comprised 24% of the U.S. population in the last full census of 2010. Getting kids vaccinated is considered important in the race to achieve herd immunity, especially if significant numbers of adults opt-out.

“Until we can have a majority of those kids vaccinated and get that community immunity, we’re not going to receive that full protection in terms of immunity for the entire population,” said Dr. Elizabeth Meade, president of the Washington chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) released an online portal to check your eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Wednesday, March 31, the state moved to Phase 1B, Tiers 3 and 4, which added the following qualifications for eligibility:

Anyone age 16 and older with two or more diseases or medical conditions

Anyone age 60 and older

Anyone living or working in certain congregate settings (correctional facilities, group homes for those with disabilities, those experiencing homelessness, etc.)

Additional high-risk critical workers in congregate settings (restaurants, manufacturing, construction)