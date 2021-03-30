What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Tuesday

Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington state on Tuesday, March 30.

King County launches new vaccination site to prepare for expanded eligibility Wednesday

Public Health -- Seattle & King County opened a new vaccination site in Auburn as it anticipates ramping up operations as more people becoming eligible for the vaccine this week.

The clinic, located at the Outlet Collection shopping center in Auburn, administered at least 400 COVID-19 vaccines Monday on its launch day. The goal is to vaccinate at the capacity of 4,000 to 6,000 people a day, according to King County's public health physician Mark Del Beccaro.

President Biden says 90% of adults eligible for COVID vaccine by April 19

President Joe Biden announced Monday that by April 19 at least 90% of the adult U.S. population will be eligible for vaccination — and will have access to a vaccination site within 5 miles of their homes.

Quick vaccination would still depend on supply as well as overcoming some people's hesitancy about the shots.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) released an online portal to check your eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine. Use the Phase Finder tool to input personal information like age, health conditions and essential worker status to determine if it's your turn.

As of March 17, Washington is in Phase 1B, tier 2 of vaccination. Eligible people include:

High-risk health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

People 65 years old and older

People 50 years old and older in multigenerational households

Teachers, school staff and childcare workers

Employees in certain congregate settings, such as grocery stores, agriculture, corrections, transit and law enforcement

People age 16 years and older who are pregnant

People age 16 and older who have a disability that puts them at high risk