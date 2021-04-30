What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Friday

Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington state on Friday, April 30.

VERIFY: Did your menstrual cycle change after the COVID-19 vaccine? Here’s what doctors have to say

A lot of women have said their menstrual cycle changed after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, but is there actually any relationship between the two?

To verify and answer the burgeoning question, we consulted with Dr. Lora Shahine, an endocrinologist and fertility specialist who is also an associate professor at the University of Washington.

Washington state changing COVID-19 vaccine allocation to need-based approach

The Washington Department of Health (DOH) is adjusting the way it allocates COVID-19 vaccines. The state said the change would ensure vaccines reach more people statewide and where they are needed most.

COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed pro-rata, meaning doses were allocated to counties based on the size of their population. But Gov. Jay Inslee said Thursday some counties are not ordering the vaccine because they don't have enough people who want it.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

Everyone in Washington state aged 16 and over is eligible for the vaccine.

Find a list of vaccine providers on the state's Vaccinate WA page and information on how to make an appointment.

Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for people 16 and 17 years old, and the state is working to update its Vaccine Locator with information about which vaccine is offered at each location.

Several health care providers allow people to join waiting lists for the vaccine, and they will contact you when doses are available. Join the waiting list for: