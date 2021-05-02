Community advocates push for equitable vaccine distribution in Washington

The Washington State Department of Health tracks vaccine equity data and plans to release that information, but hasn't yet.

While vaccination efforts are well underway in Washington, the process has been riddled with logistical challenges. Now some experts say the state's vaccine distribution has not been equitable.

A year into the global pandemic, data shows certain communities are hit harder by the coronavirus. At one point, Hispanics represented 44% of coronavirus cases in Washington state, despite making up 13% of the population.

Dr. Leo Morales serves as director for the University of Washington's Center for Health Equity, Diversity and Inclusion. He says part of the problem is that the state has not released a racial breakdown of who is receiving the vaccine.

“It’s concerning because of the lack of equity," Morales said. "I think everyone has been aware of the need to have equitable distribution of the vaccine now that we are in this phase, and unfortunately what we are seeing is a continuation of patterns that have been in existence for decades."

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) tracks vaccine equity data and plans to release the information, but hasn't yet.

Michele Roberts, on the DOH Prevention and Community Health team, responded to the lag in reporting.

“We are working on that right now and hope to have that data released within the next week," Roberts said. "We have been collecting that information from healthcare providers. We wanted to make sure we had enough of it to be able to more accurately tell the story. And we’re analyzing the data now and hope to share that soon."

On Thursday, Seattle’s Swedish Hospital held a mobile vaccination clinic aimed at historically disenfranchised communities.