City of Seattle wants to vaccinate more than 1 million adults

The city released its vaccination plan, which includes a goal of providing 1.26 million vaccines.

SEATTLE — The City of Seattle wants to be the first city in America to vaccinate 70% of its workers and residents, according its vaccination plan.

The plan, which will be presented to Seattle City Council on Tuesday, looks to provide 1.26 million vaccines to adults. The city's goal for February is 160,000 vaccines. It plans to increase distribution with supply.

"The city's plan is very, robustly informed by public health experts," said Seattle City Council President Lorena González.

Gonzales said the city wants to distribute 18,000 vaccines daily at mass vaccination sites and 3,000 vaccines daily at mobile and targeted sites.

The city will operate at least two mass vaccination sites through the Seattle Fire Department. The city's plan also highlights sponsored, mass vaccination sites through partnerships with healthcare providers. The exact locations of the mass vaccination sites have not been determined.

The city's plan details the need for equitable distribution. González called it one of the city's top priorities.

"Right now, what we're seeing is those who understand how to access the internet, those who have connections or who have a higher level of ability to navigate bureaucracy are the ones who are faring the best, in terms of accessing vaccinations. Unfortunately, that means it is leaving a lot of our elderly population, communities of color and non-English speaking communities out in the cold," González said.

She said city government will work with current healthcare systems, that already have relationships with communities, to bring vaccines to neighborhoods where people might face language or internet barriers.

"That's I think what the model is going to be in this case, using our community partners and infrastructure that's in place already to be able to really tap into the trust they have with immigrant, refugee, senior communities and use them as effective messengers for navigating the system," González said, "So I think it can be done effectively and I think it can be done cost effectively."