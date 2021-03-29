Vaccine clinic in Seattle's Central District helps Asian immigrants get their shots

Dr. Thuy Do said many immigrants were having trouble booking appointments because of language and technology barriers. Sunday's clinic aimed to bridge that gap.

SEATTLE — Dozens of volunteers filled the back of a church in Seattle’s Central District Sunday for a pop-up vaccine clinic geared at reaching local members of the Vietnamese community.

Most of those who came out to the clinic were there for second shots but organizers say it was tougher to get people to return after some safety concerns were raised. Recent attacks on Asian-Americans made some fearful to come and organizers added security to try and calm those concerns.

Dr. Thuy Do says she heard over and over from her patients that they were qualified for the COVID-19 vaccine but couldn't get the shot.

“My patients were having the hardest time trying to get an appointment, there are appointments available, my patients just couldn't get to them because of language and technology barriers,” Do explained.

She asked King County for doses but they didn't have any. However, about a month ago a surplus in supply meant they granted her request but only gave her a few days to throw together a clinic.

Volunteers from a student group that normally does health clinics in Vietnam jumped in to help.

“Everyone may think vaccinators are the only ones that can make a difference but in all reality, it takes more than one person to make a difference,” Annie Dang said.

Volunteers helped run both clinics, made sure translators were available and reached out to encourage people to return for the second shot.

“We wanted to make it as accessible as possible, so an example was sending out reminders to get their second dose, we made sure that was in Vietnamese,” Jonathan Luong said.

Yen Pham was grateful for the pop-up clinic in the church. Last month she waited more than five hours at another site only to be turned away at the door.

“Very very long, and when we get there the lady comes out tells us sorry... no more vaccine, go home,” Pham explained. “We're so frustrated and tired.”

Between the two clinics and shots she's been able to administer at her office, Dr. Do believes they've given out about 1,500 vaccinations. Dr. Do believes they barely scratched the surface.