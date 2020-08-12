Bill Gates predicts six COVID-19 vaccines by spring 2021

Bill Gates believes the COVID-19 pandemic could be over sometime in 2022 if as many vaccines as possible are distributed in the new year.

Bill Gates said six novel coronavirus vaccines could be available by the spring of 2021, CNBC reports.

Gates' non-profit, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, continues to be an advocate for global health and vaccinations.

Last week, the United Kingdom became the first country to grant the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine approval for emergency use. Britain started vaccinating its population on Tuesday.

Gates predicts five other vaccines, including Seattle's Moderna vaccine, will be available in the coming months.

"This vaccine work is phenomenal," Gates said as he spoke virtually during Singapore's FinTech Festival. "You know, we've been working with these pharma companies, they've been doing their best, you know, thank goodness, those vaccines will bring this pandemic to an end.”