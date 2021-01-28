Bellevue's Overlake Medical Center apologizes for prioritizing eligible donors for COVID-19 vaccine

"As part of our mission to provide compassionate care for every life we

touch, Overlake is committed to keeping our community healthy, including

safely and efficiently vaccinating as many eligible members of our

community as possible. This requires strict adherence to all guidelines

set by the Washington State Department of Health for Phase 1A and 1B1. It

also means working to reach as many eligible people as we can.



There have been logistical challenges for hospital systems to meet the

demands to successfully schedule vaccinations and administer vaccine

supply received. Despite these challenges, we have administered 11,000

vaccines to date, and will soon administer vaccines for over 40,000

community members who have upcoming appointments scheduled through our online system.



Recently, in an effort to notify people of additional, immediate-term

vaccine appointments that had become available, we sent emails to

approximately 4,000 members of the Overlake community, including

volunteers, retired nurses and physicians, all employees and about 100

donors from our Foundation database. All communications made clear that

people must show proof of eligibility under current Washington State

requirements to ultimately be vaccinated, no matter who they are or how

they are affiliated with us.



We recognize we made a mistake by including a subset of our donors and by

not adopting a broader outreach strategy to fill these appointments, and

we apologize. Our intent and commitment has always been to administer

every vaccine made available to us safely, appropriately, and efficiently.



Today, and throughout this pandemic, Overlake is intently focused on

serving our community, including moving forward on larger scale

community-based vaccination programs. Additional vaccine allotments from

the state will boost this effort as well. No matter what, our goal remains

the same: deliver vaccines to eligible community members as quickly as

possible."