Announcement for Phase 1B of Washington's vaccine rollout expected Wednesday

Washington health officials are holding a press conference Wednesday at noon. They are expected to announce Phase 1B of the state's vaccine rollout plan.

Washington state health officials are expected to announce plans for Phase 1B of the state's vaccine rollout on Wednesday.

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is holding a press conference led by new Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah. Watch the briefing on KING5.com and the KING 5 YouTube page at noon on Wednesday.

DOH reported Tuesday that almost 357,000 vaccine doses have been delivered so far. Of those, about 102,000 have been administered.

The state is currently in Phase 1A of the vaccine plan. This phase includes at-risk healthcare workers, first responders and long-term care facility residents and staff. Over a half-million people are included in the first phase of Washington's plan.

DOH has a new tool that will allow residents to determine their eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine. PhaseFinder allows users to take a survey to determine when they will be eligible to get the vaccine.

Currently, the tool only works for determining if people are eligible for Phase 1 of the vaccine plan. The tool will officially roll out after Jan. 6 and help determine at which phase of the vaccine plan users will become eligible.

Gov. Jay Inslee said some COVID-19 restrictions in Washington will be eased beginning next week and the state will change its reopening plan to move from a county-based oversight system to one focused on regions.

The governor held a press conference Tuesday to unveil his "Healthy Washington" plan, but did not announce specific reopenings.

Inslee said Tuesday the state’s new guidelines would go into effect Jan. 11 and include “a small resumption of some activities statewide.”

Inslee said some live entertainment with very tight capacity restrictions and some fitness programs would be allowed.