Ag industry wants farmworkers in Washington prioritized for vaccinations

SPOKANE, Wash. — The agriculture industry says in a letter it wants Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee to move farmworkers and food factory workers closer to the front of the line for coronavirus vaccines because they perform work that cannot be delayed or done remotely.

An Inslee spokesman said Friday the letter was being reviewed but nationwide shortages of vaccine might complicate matters.

Washington state is a major producer of apples, wheat and other crops. It also has a large food-processing sector that converts those crops into products.