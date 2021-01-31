More than 10,000 people get COVID-19 vaccine at Washington Department of Health mass vaccination sites

The state ran four mass vaccination sites in eastern and southern Washington, inoculating 10,000 people.

About 10,000 people got a COVID-19 shot at four mass vaccination sites that the Washington State Department of Health ran in the eastern and southern parts of the state over the past week, health officials reported.

The numbers reported were:

3,060 in Ridgefield

2,509 in Spokane

1,550 in Wenatchee

3,817 in Kennewick

The mass vaccination sites continue to take appointments for those who are eligible.

Those who are eligble are people in phases 1a and 1b:

People who are 65 and older

People 50 and older who also live in a multigenerational household

Health care workers

First responders

People who live or work in long-term care facilities

All other workers in health settings who are at risk of COVID-19

Since the vaccines were released in December, more than 600,000 doses have been given to Washingtonians.

About 6% of the state's population has had at least one dose of vaccine. Because both available vaccines require two shots taken several weeks apart, about 1% of the state's population has been fully vaccinated.

Department of Health mass vaccine sites

Ridgefield

Registration opens Sunday at noon. About 800 appointments will be available each day. You are encouraged to make an appointment online. If you need assistance, please call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-525-0127, then press #. Language assistance is available.

Location: Clark County Fairgrounds (17402 NE Delfel Rd., Ridgefield, WA 98642)

Spokane

Registration opens Monday at 5 p.m. You are encouraged to make an appointment online. If you need assistance, please call 509-444-8200.

Location: Spokane Arena (720 W. Mallon Ave., Spokane, WA 99201)

Wenatchee

Registration opens Sunday at noon. At least 700 appointments will be available each day. You are encouraged to make an appointment online. If you need assistance, please call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-525-0127, then press #. Language assistance is available.

Location: Town Toyota Center (1300 Walla Walla Ave., Wenatchee, WA 98801)

Kennewick

Registration is open. Roughly 800 appointments are available each day. You are encouraged to make an appointment online. If you need assistance, please call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-525-0127, then press #. Language assistance is available.