UW asking students to take COVID-19 test as they return to campus

SEATTLE — Thousands of students will move in at the University of Washington campus Tuesday, and the university is strongly encouraging them all to take a coronavirus test.

To prevent a COVID-19 outbreak, the university has started the Husky Coronavirus Testing program. The program is not required, but UW staff are hoping everyone who will be on campus, including all students, staff and other faculty, will get tested.

UW community members can enroll in the Husky Coronavirus Testing program starting Thursday. The program will offer free testing as people return to campus, selective community testing, symptomatic testing and rapid response testing.

Isolation housing will also be offered on both sides of campus for anyone who tests positive for the virus. There, people who test positive for COVID-19 will be in a temporary room where meals and other services will be delivered to while they quarantine.

UW Housing and Food Services also posted a video explaining the many safety measures in place around campus.