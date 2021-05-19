Utility disconnections may resume July 31 in Washington state

After a moratorium on disconnections, the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission adopted a resolution for them to resume.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Utility companies in Washington state could start disconnecting power for people who haven't paid their bills starting July 31.

Last week, the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission adopted a resolution authorizing utility disconnections for electricity and gas on July 31.

The first disconnection notices could be sent out as early as June.

On Oct. 15, 2020, the commission ordered investor-owned electric and natural gas utilities in the state to continue a moratorium on disconnections. Additionally, utilities were asked to waive deposits for new customers and all late fees through Oct. 27, 2021.