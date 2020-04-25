EVERETT, Wash. — The U.S. Navy confirms a sailor aboard the Everett-based USS Kidd has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The sailor is reportedly stable and receiving care at a San Antonio hospital after being evacuated from operations at sea.

Since the first sailor tested positive, 17 other sailors on the ship have tested positive for COVID-19. The Navy expects additional cases, officials said.

We are taking every precaution to ensure we identify, isolate, and prevent any further spread onboard the ship,” said Rear Admiral Don Gabrielson, commander U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet.

The Navy has deployed a specialized medical team to the ship to conduct contact tracing and additional onsite testing.

The USS Kidd will return to port in Everett where the crew will continue to clean and disinfect the ship.

The ship was on a counter-narcotics mission in the Caribbean, according to Reuters.