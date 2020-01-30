SEATTLE — Test results for a third University of Washington student who was being tested for the coronavirus came back negative on Thursday.

Three UW students who recently traveled to Wuhan, China were screened for the 2019 novel coronavirus after developing symptoms, according to UW officials.

Wuhan is the city at the center of the outbreak.

Test results came back negative for the other two students earlier this week. The UW said the students attend class at the university's Seattle campus.

The UW said Thursday, "There continue to be no confirmed cases of novel coronavirus among UW community members." There are also no other test results pending.

The first U.S. case of coronavirus was reported last week in a Snohomish County man. The man in his 30s returned to the U.S. from Wuhan on Jan. 15, traveling through Sea-Tac International Airport.

Eight people statewide are currently "persons under investigation," meaning it's a person who is sick with possible coronavirus infection who is in the process of being tested.

