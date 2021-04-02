The inequity problem with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout

SEATTLE — As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout progresses, the more eager many people become to get their own vaccinations. With the supply so limited, emotions are running high. Waiting patiently is especially hard as news outlets report on wealthier neighborhoods having easier access, while those in high-risk categories and communities of color struggle to schedule an appointment.
Dr. Patricia Kuszler, a UW health law professor at the University of Washington, says the rollout follows a continuing trend of inequity in healthcare. She joins New Day NW to discuss the ethical issues with the rollout and how states are deciding who gets vaccinated first.
Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.