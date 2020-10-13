University of Washington coronavirus outbreak reaches 619 positive cases

As of Tuesday, a total of 619 UW students, faculty and staff have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the university coronavirus case tracker.

SEATTLE — A COVID-19 outbreak involving students at the University of Washington's fraternities and sororities continues to grow with 238 positive cases as of Monday morning.

University spokesperson Victor Balta said the cases were spread among 16 sororities and fraternities in the 45-chapter system, which is north of the university campus in Seattle.

The numbers are up from 179 cases as of Tuesday last week, and 227 cases on Friday.

Students who have tested positive or have COVID-like symptoms are being told to isolate themselves, according to the university.

The university has given over 2,600 coronavirus tests in the last seven days, with a positivity rate of 1.6%.