Unemployment claims top 1.4 million over one week in Washington state

Since early March, the Employment Security Department has paid out nearly $1.5 billion in unemployment benefits as people face layoffs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — During the week of April 19-25, there were 1,455,908 claims for unemployment benefits filed in Washington state, according to the Employment Security Department.

Initial claims for regular benefits increased by 67% and total initial claims increased by 453%.

An individual can file more than one claim, so the numbers do not reflect individuals.

Claims for the week of April 19-25 include the following:

Regular unemployment insurance initial claims: 137,605

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance initial claims: 190,948

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation initial claims: 168,165

Continued/ongoing weekly claims: 959,190

It was the first week that pandemic claims could be filed by individuals such as self-employed workers and independent contractors and initial claims for extended benefits could be filed.

The Employment Security Department paid more than $988 million to a total of 504,407 claims.

Since the week ending March 7, a total of 787,533 individuals have filed for unemployment insurance. ESD has paid out nearly $1.5 billion in benefits.

“The tsunami of claims we have been preparing for is reflected in this week’s data, as it shows the hundreds of thousands of workers applying for expanded benefits under the federal CARES Act since we updated our system to accept those applications on April 18,” said Employment Security Commissioner Suzi LeVine. “This is, by far, the largest week of unemployment benefits delivered in our state's history. We are humbled and grateful to be able to get those benefits to so many Washingtonians during this crisis, but our work is far from over. We know that people are struggling all across the state, and many are in desperate situations.