Unemployment claims top 1.4 million over one week in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. — During the week of April 19-25, there were 1,455,908 claims for unemployment benefits filed in Washington state, according to the Employment Security Department.
Initial claims for regular benefits increased by 67% and total initial claims increased by 453%.
An individual can file more than one claim, so the numbers do not reflect individuals.
Claims for the week of April 19-25 include the following:
- Regular unemployment insurance initial claims: 137,605
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance initial claims: 190,948
- Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation initial claims: 168,165
- Continued/ongoing weekly claims: 959,190
It was the first week that pandemic claims could be filed by individuals such as self-employed workers and independent contractors and initial claims for extended benefits could be filed.
The Employment Security Department paid more than $988 million to a total of 504,407 claims.
Since the week ending March 7, a total of 787,533 individuals have filed for unemployment insurance. ESD has paid out nearly $1.5 billion in benefits.
“The tsunami of claims we have been preparing for is reflected in this week’s data, as it shows the hundreds of thousands of workers applying for expanded benefits under the federal CARES Act since we updated our system to accept those applications on April 18,” said Employment Security Commissioner Suzi LeVine. “This is, by far, the largest week of unemployment benefits delivered in our state's history. We are humbled and grateful to be able to get those benefits to so many Washingtonians during this crisis, but our work is far from over. We know that people are struggling all across the state, and many are in desperate situations.
"We have received more initial claims in the past seven weeks than the previous three and a half years combined – it is a truly staggering amount of people affected by this crisis. I am so sorry that we haven’t been able to provide everyone with relief when they need it and we are working night and day to make sure that we do. We want to remind people; the money won’t run out and you won’t miss out. You will be paid all the benefits for which you are eligible.”