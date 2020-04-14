WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. — Tyson Fresh Meats announced the temporary closure of its meat plant in Walla Walla County in order to test team members for the novel coronavirus after at least 100 cases were connected to the facility.

More than 1,400 people work at the plant, according to Tyson, which also said the facility produces enough beef in one day to feed four million people.

Workers will continue to receive compensation, and the company said it also asked employees to self-isolate at home as they await test results.

Resuming production at the plant will depend on a number of factors, such as number of positive cases and increased social distancing and sanitary measures, Tyson said.

Tyson has seen coronavirus outbreaks at other plant locations around the country.

Coronavirus cases reported by the Benton-Franklin Health District show that 91 cases from Benton and Franklin Counties are connected to Tyson Fresh Meats in Wallula, in Walla Walla County.

KEPR-TV reports that health officials in Walla Walla and Umatilla Counties have identified nine more workers who have tested positive, bringing the total to 100.

Leaders with the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health previously said they had been engaged with local and corporate Tyson teams since April 6, 2020, when they met with the company to discuss current coronavirus cases and mitigation measures, according to KEPR.

Tyson was required to implement measures outlined in a plan by the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries by Monday, April 20.

Health leaders told KEPR that a team was inspecting the site for a second time on Tuesday.

“In addition to the prevention measures we have required Tyson to implement, we are also requiring Tyson to allow the DCH to test all employees for COVID-19,” said Meghan DeBolt, director of Walla Walla County Department of Community Health, in a statement to KEPR. “This will give us a good picture of disease prevalence and will help to screen out asymptomatic cases or those who are just beginning to show symptoms.”

This testing will take place within the next week and all employees will be required to isolate at home until test results come back.

“This may require the plant to close for a day or two, depending on when the testing can take place and how long it takes to get results back,” DeBolt said.

Thomas Yazwinski with KEPR-TV contributed to this report.

