Tulalip Resort Casino to reopen on Tuesday with new guidelines

TULALIP, Wash. — The Tulalip Resort Casino will reopen on Tuesday with new guidelines to help keep customers safe.
The casino will reopen at noon, according to a tweet from the casino.
The casino will be limiting the number of people allowed inside and guests will have to wear masks.
Temperatures will be taken before a guest can enter.
Plexiglass will be added in high-traffic areas and machines will be sanitized regularly.
The casino is one of four to reopen since Gov. Jay Inslee's stay-at-home order went into effect in March.
The casinos do not have to abide by Gov. Inslee's order since the tribes are sovereign nations, however, Inslee has cautioned against the casino's reopening.