Tulalip Resort Casino to reopen on Tuesday with new guidelines

TULALIP, Wash. — The Tulalip Resort Casino will reopen on Tuesday with new guidelines to help keep customers safe.

The casino will reopen at noon, according to a tweet from the casino.

The casino will be limiting the number of people allowed inside and guests will have to wear masks.

Temperatures will be taken before a guest can enter.

Plexiglass will be added in high-traffic areas and machines will be sanitized regularly.

The casino is one of four to reopen since Gov. Jay Inslee's stay-at-home order went into effect in March.