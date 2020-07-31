x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Coronavirus

Eric Alexander recounts his harrowing experience surviving COVID-19

The longtime Photojournalist opens up and shares his emotional story for the first time with longtime friend, colleague, and host of #NewDayNW, Margaret Larson.
Credit: Margaret Larson
Photojournalist Eric Alexander ran into Margaret Larson and Photojournalist Stan McMeekin at Disneyland weeks before he was diagnosed with COVID 19.

SEATTLE — We've all heard the pleas to wear a mask because of COVID-19, but the message seems a little different when it comes from a man who had to fight for his life to survive after catching COVID-19.

Photojournalist Eric Alexander came forward to share his personal story with longtime colleague, friend, and host of New Day Northwest Margaret Larson. 

Segment Producers: Margaret Larson, Joseph Suttner & Ellen Meny. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.      