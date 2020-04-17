WASHINGTON — Several Native American tribes sued the federal government Friday, seeking to keep federal coronavirus relief for tribes out of the hands of for-profit Alaska Native corporations.

The tribes in Washington state, Maine and Alaska filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

Local tribes that took part in the lawsuit include Tulalip Tribes and the Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation. Other tribes that took part include Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians in Maine, and three tribes in Alaska, the Akiak Native Community, the Asa’carsarmiut Tribe, and the Aleut Community of St. Paul Island.

Already, tribes had raised questions about how the $8 billion would be distributed. Some say the corporations shouldn't receive a share because the they are not tribal governments.

Tribes are relying on the cash after having to shut down casinos, tourism operations and other businesses that serve as their main moneymakers.

The Interior Department says Alaska Native corporations are eligible for the funding.

The tribes who filed the lawsuit disagree with the Interior Department.

“The notion that corporations incorporated under state law should be considered Tribal governments is shocking and will come at the expense of tribal governments, who are responsible for providing critical needs such as healthcare, housing, and education to their citizens,” said Teri Gobin, Chairwoman of the Tulalip Tribes in a prepared statement.

“We are struggling right now because we have no revenue coming in, and it’s going to take years to recover,” Gobin said.

RELATED: Snoqualmie, Tulalip, Emerald Queen casinos temporarily close in coronavirus response